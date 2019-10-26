Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Montclair Women's Club
(82 Union Street
Montclair, NJ
Nancy Murray (formerly Sandusky) of Mahwah, NJ transitioned out of this life on October 14th after a long journey with ovarian cancer.

Nancy led a truly remarkable life characterized by generosity, creativity and unconditional love. Nancy was a nurse and consultant before becoming a myofascial release therapist. She was an avid tennis player, writer and gardener who cherished nature and her family. She leaves behind two daughters, Katie and Rebecca; a son-in-law, Nick; two grandsons; Silas and Nathan, and two sisters, Laurie and Barbara. She will also be remembered by many dear friends.

A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held on November 24th at The Montclair Women's Club (82 Union Street in Montclair, NJ from 12 to 4 PM.

Those wishing to make a donation in her honor might consider the Christian Appalachian Project. http://www.christianapp.org/.
