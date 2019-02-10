Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Donnelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy P. Donnelly


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy P. Donnelly Obituary
Nancy P. Donnelly

Ramsey - Nancy P. Donnelly, 63, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Daughter of the late Margaret and Walter Donnelly. Beloved partner of Tom Finch, and beloved human of their black lab, Hunter. Loving sister of Stephen and his wife Deborah, Daniel and his wife Deborah. Beloved aunt of Thomas Donnelly (Heather) and Erin De la Torre (Nester), beloved great-aunt to Khai, Jack, Cameron, Samson, Braden and Evan. Nancy will be sorely missed by her sister-in-law Barbara Donnelly and her extended family, Bonni Clavelle, Jim, Bob and Joe Finch. Nancy has worked for the Borough of Allendale tax office since 2002. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Avenue, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.