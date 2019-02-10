|
Nancy P. Donnelly
Ramsey - Nancy P. Donnelly, 63, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Daughter of the late Margaret and Walter Donnelly. Beloved partner of Tom Finch, and beloved human of their black lab, Hunter. Loving sister of Stephen and his wife Deborah, Daniel and his wife Deborah. Beloved aunt of Thomas Donnelly (Heather) and Erin De la Torre (Nester), beloved great-aunt to Khai, Jack, Cameron, Samson, Braden and Evan. Nancy will be sorely missed by her sister-in-law Barbara Donnelly and her extended family, Bonni Clavelle, Jim, Bob and Joe Finch. Nancy has worked for the Borough of Allendale tax office since 2002. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Avenue, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.