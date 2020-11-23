1/
Nancy Palombini Falleti
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Palombini Falleti

Cliffside Park - Nancy Palombini (nee) Falleti on November 22, 2020 of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 73.

Nancy was born on March 8, 1947 in Pellegrina, Italy and came to the United States in 1962.

Before retiring she had worked as a baker at ACME Markets in Fort Lee, N.J.

Beloved wife to the late Cosimo (2013).

Devoted mother to Joseph and his wife Rosalinda, Maria Palombini and her partner Giuseppe LoFaro

and Caterina Palombini.

Adored grandmother to Rosalina Palombini and Joseph Palombini.

Dear sister to Angela Barbaro and Domenico Barbaro.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Saturday,

November 28, 2020 at 9:00am thence to St. Nicholas R.C. Church in Palisades Park, N.J. where a

Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum in Fairview, N.J.

The family will receive their friends Friday 4-8pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral
09:00 AM
AK Macagna Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
AK Macagna Funeral Home
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by AK Macagna Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved