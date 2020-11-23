Nancy Palombini Falleti
Cliffside Park - Nancy Palombini (nee) Falleti on November 22, 2020 of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 73.
Nancy was born on March 8, 1947 in Pellegrina, Italy and came to the United States in 1962.
Before retiring she had worked as a baker at ACME Markets in Fort Lee, N.J.
Beloved wife to the late Cosimo (2013).
Devoted mother to Joseph and his wife Rosalinda, Maria Palombini and her partner Giuseppe LoFaro
and Caterina Palombini.
Adored grandmother to Rosalina Palombini and Joseph Palombini.
Dear sister to Angela Barbaro and Domenico Barbaro.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Saturday,
November 28, 2020 at 9:00am thence to St. Nicholas R.C. Church in Palisades Park, N.J. where a
Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum in Fairview, N.J.
The family will receive their friends Friday 4-8pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com