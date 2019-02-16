|
Nancy R. Benzel
Fort Lee - Nancy R. Benzel of Fort Lee, N.J. passed away peacefully on January 12th, with family and friends by her side.
To all who knew her, she was a force of nature — fiercely loyal, wise, smart, and savvy. She was endowed with unwavering integrity, fortitude, and wit, along with a boundless generosity of spirit. These qualities carried her through every day of her life, and through them, she, in turn, made her piece of the world a better place.
Nancy survived her beloved husband, Siegfried (Sigi) W. Benzel, and her beloved son, Neal K. Benzel. Together, Nancy and Sigi founded Benzel-Busch Motor Car Corp. in Englewood, N.J. in 1963 and Kea Motors in Nanuet, N.Y.in 1974.
Nancy lives on in her daughter, Kim Benzel — with whom she shared a very special bond. But without a doubt, her greatest joy in her last years were her three grandchildren: Anna, Willa, and Esme.
A private memorial will be held in the spring.