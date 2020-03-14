Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church
Park Ridge, NJ
Nancy R. Calise Obituary
Nancy R. Calise

Park Ridge - Nancy R. Calise (nee Talerico) of Park Ridge, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 13, 2020. Devoted mother of Deborah Kolacia and her husband James. Dear sister of Dorothy Esoldi and the late Joan and the late Philip. Cherished grandmother of Jaime Cerritelli and Jaclyn Annunziata, and five great-grandchildren. Before retiring in 1991 Nancy was a Secretary for Lipton Tea Co., Englewood, Cliffs, NJ. She was a member of the Red Hat Club and the Orangeburg, NY Seniors Club.

Special thanks to the staff of the Atrium of Park Ridge for their compassionate and loving care. Visitation 4-8 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com.

Funeral Mass 10 AM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church, Park Ridge, NJ. Entombment to follow at Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Nancy to , stjude.org.
