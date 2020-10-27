Nancy Scalzo
Scalzo, Nancy (nee Di Pasquale), age 89 of Lincoln Park at rest in Pequannock on October 26, 2020. Born in Paterson, she lived Wayne before moving to Lincoln Park in 1990. Nancy was a homemaker as well as a bookkeeper. Beloved wife of the late Frank Scalzo (2001). Loving mother of Michael N. Scalzo and his wife, Maria of Fl., Lisa Rosa and her husband, Ken of Pequannock, Sarahlynn Scalzo-Del Guercio and her husband, James of Wayne and Nancy Sheridan and her husband, Sean of Bloomingdale. Devoted grandmother of Samantha Feuss, Stephen Feuss, Christina Scalzo, Tracy Palma, Nicholas Scalzo, Matthew Feuss and their spouses. Also survived by 8 great grandchildren. Nancy is preceded in death by her brother, George Di Pasquale and his wife Josephine. She is survived by her nephews, Russell and George and their families. Cremation was private and there will be a memorial service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, New Jersey 07068 would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
.