1/
Nancy Scalzo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Scalzo

Scalzo, Nancy (nee Di Pasquale), age 89 of Lincoln Park at rest in Pequannock on October 26, 2020. Born in Paterson, she lived Wayne before moving to Lincoln Park in 1990. Nancy was a homemaker as well as a bookkeeper. Beloved wife of the late Frank Scalzo (2001). Loving mother of Michael N. Scalzo and his wife, Maria of Fl., Lisa Rosa and her husband, Ken of Pequannock, Sarahlynn Scalzo-Del Guercio and her husband, James of Wayne and Nancy Sheridan and her husband, Sean of Bloomingdale. Devoted grandmother of Samantha Feuss, Stephen Feuss, Christina Scalzo, Tracy Palma, Nicholas Scalzo, Matthew Feuss and their spouses. Also survived by 8 great grandchildren. Nancy is preceded in death by her brother, George Di Pasquale and his wife Josephine. She is survived by her nephews, Russell and George and their families. Cremation was private and there will be a memorial service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, New Jersey 07068 would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Festa Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved