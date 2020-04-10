|
|
Nancy Tedeschi
Paramus - Nancy Marzolla Tedeschi, who would have attained the age of 97 on April 9th, died at the Veterans Memorial Home on April 6th. Born in 1923, the oldest daughter of Antonio and Nunzia Bottone, Nancy immigrated to the United States with her father, mother and sister from Patti, Italy (Sicily) in 1929. The family first lived in Hoboken, NJ before moving to Union City where Nancy received her First Communion and Confirmation at St. Anthony's of Padua. Upon her marriage to Anthony Marzolla in 1946, she moved to North Bergen before settling in Palisades Park where she resided for almost 40 years. Although only receiving two years of secondary education from Emerson High School (now Union City High) , Nancy commenced her career as an ILGWV garment worker, moving her way up the ladder from sewing operator to seamstress and then shop forelady at several factories in Union City and New York City. It wasn't until age 55, after almost 40 years in the garment industry, that Nancy finally achieved her goal of owning a dress company. ANGANA FASHIONS, INC., in honor of her two sons and herself (Anthony Gary Nancy). She successfully contracted for 15 years the manufacturing of finer women's dresses and evening wear, including Geoffrey Beene and Mignon Brothers. Nancy also worked with designer Ann Scarafella. Together they produced a series of elegant evening dresses for some notable women, including the wives of many Holy Name Hospital doctors and First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Married to the love of her life, Anthony (Tony) Tedeschi, in 1984, and upon her retirement from the garment business in 1993, Nancy embarked on a second career. She and husband Tony were employed by Shop-Rite, Path Mark and several other food entities for over 10 years, preparing samples and serving customers while adding some of their own suggestions to the recipes. After finally re-retiring from her second career, Nancy and Tony left Little Ferry and moved to Mahwah to be close to her son and grandchildren. Still not satisfied to just fully enjoy a retirement, Nancy became the true matriarch for all family events, including Sunday dinners, parties and her favorite event, which was cooking and serving her Italian specialties for all NY Giants football home games in the Meadowlands parking lot. Nancy was a fixture for more than 100 tailgates held for charitable purposes which benefited The Giants Foundation,The Deutsche Bank Foundation and The Ronald McDonald House, among others. Nancy resided at the Paramus VA Home with her husband for the past year where she thrived and was lovingly cared for by the dedicated staff. She fully enjoyed participating in all the activities right up until her death. She would have wanted to be remembered as a woman who valued her faith, family, friendship and great food. Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband Anthony (Tony) Tedeschi by only a few days. She was also predeceased by her sister Carmela and brother-in-law Joseph Andreaccio. Nancy is survived by her sons, Gary (Marie) Marzolla of Mahwah and Anthony Marzolla Jr. of St. Petersburg, FL. Beloved grandmother John (Jennifer) of Glen Rock ,Kathleen Marzolla Fritch (David) of Hoboken, Kevin Marzolla of Mahwah, Brian Marzolla of Hoboken and Steven Marzolla of Kissimmee, FL. Arrangements are being coordinated by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com) in Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Due to present circumstances a memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Paul Church in Ramsey, NJ. Donations can be made to the Veteran's Memorial Home at One Memorial Dr. in Paramus, NJ 07652.