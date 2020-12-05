Naomi Friedman
July 18, 1938 - November 30, 2020
Naomi Friedman was a dynamic, hard-working entrepreneur. She grew up in the Bronx from humble beginnings. One of three children of immigrant parents, the daughter of George and Sophie Fleischer. Naomi started working as a teenager in a toy store, helping customers and wrapping gifts. Naomi attended The Art Students League of New York and worked in the advertising industry while in school. She met her husband Sy Friedman on a blind date set up by her cousin. Naomi and Seymour married in 1961 and lived in Worcester, MA, Sy's hometown. In 1962, their son Gregg was born and they moved to Ridgefield and then to Montvale, New Jersey, where their daughter Stacey was born. Naomi was involved in the Montvale artist community and became active politically, hosting self-catered fundraisers at their home. She was an awesome cook and an amazing baker. In 1973, Naomi started a career in real estate, first as a salesperson and then as a broker.
They moved to Saddle River in 1975, after seeing a lovely home with a beautiful, very unique property. Shortly thereafter, Naomi started Friedman Associates Realty, a small, prestigious company specializing in the luxury real estate market. Naomi developed her well-deserved reputation as a "legend" in the Northern New Jersey real estate market, selling homes and representing developments in Saddle River, Montville and other NJ towns. Naomi was shrewd in business, always listening to and caring about her clients, strategizing with builders and developers, and never hesitating to speak her mind.
Naomi and Sy enjoyed traveling and spent years combining business and pleasure trips around the globe. Her outgoing nature allowed her to cultivate many friendships with people she met and kept in touch with from around the world.
Family was most important to Naomi. She loved hosting family gatherings and celebrating holidays over the years. Her pride and joy were her four grandchildren - Daniel, Julia, Arielle and Alex, whom she adored more than anything.
Naomi was a dynamo. She was relentless in her work ethic, fair in her negotiating skills, sharp-witted, and she never let her guard down. n addition to all of this, she raised a family, cooked, entertained and assisted with her husband's business. Family and friends will remember her as a strong individual, with a kind and very generous heart.
Naomi will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. She is survived by her sister, Dr. Gloria Cohen, her brother, Barry Fleischer, her son Gregg Friedman and his wife Shari, her daughter Stacey Friedman Lipkin and her husband Jeff, and her four beloved grandchildren.
In honor & memory of Naomi Friedman, please consider a donation to these charities: American Cancer Society
- https://donate3.cancer.org Wounded Warrior Project
- https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Or any charity of your choice
in Naomi's memory.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, Paramus, NJ.