Naomi Mae Wisse
Saddle Brook - Naomi Mae Wisse (nee Hillabrant), 89, of Saddle Brook, formerly of Clifton, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Naomi will always be remembered for all the time she spent with her family, how she loved going for a ride, listening to music on the radio or record player, Wednesday spaghetti nights, playing games and cards, shopping, and summer vacations at the Jersey shore. Naomi loved her family tradition of celebrating Christmas on Christmas eve. While raising her younger children, Naomi worked as a lunch aide at Smith School, treating every child like one of her own.
Cherished wife of the late John (2016). Beloved mother of John Wisse and his wife Theresa, Deborah Edwards, Robert Wisse and his wife Viviana, Thomas Wisse and his wife Debra, Howard Wisse and his wife Alisa, Barry Wisse and his wife Lauré, Richard Wisse and his fiancée Janene, and the late Jayne Wisse. Treasured grandmother of Jennifer (Duane), John (Sandi), Kristen, Naomi (Aaron), Jasmine, EJ (Flavia), Robert (Martina), Nicole, Thomas (Lauren), Tyler, Jason, Blake, Samantha, Rebecka, Matthew, Olivia, Joshua, Richard, Kaitlyn, Megan, and Lauren. Loving great-grandmother of JT, Haven, Benicio, Londyn, and Mary. Dear sister-in-law of Josephine Gilbert. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Naomi was the last survivor of her family, predeceased by her parents, Howard and Margaret (Biegel) Hillabrant, a brother, Howard Hillabrant, and sister, Ruth (Biegel) Dekker.
Graveside service Monday, December 7, 2020, 11:45am at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson, NJ.
Donations in Naomi's name may be made to the Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps or Saddle Brook Chapter of UNICO, 93 Market Street, Saddle Brook, NJ, 07663.
