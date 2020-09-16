Napoleon Nicholas BonaparteHillsdale - Napoleon Nicholas Bonaparte, of Hillsdale, formerly of Rochelle Park since 1959, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 13, 2020 after a rich 102 years.Born in Placanica, Italy on January 9, 1918 to Macrino and Immacolata (nee Piscioneri) Bonaparte. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years, Madeline (nee Quartarolo), his brothers Joseph and Otto and sister Gilda. Nick is survived by his brother Mario, whom he was able to spend quality time with over the last decade. Loving father of Rita Warren and her husband Bob of Fayetteville, NC and Colette Killian and her husband Kevin of Hillsdale, NJ. Uncle to Robin Iversen Galvin who truly was like his third daughter, and many other nieces and nephews. Nick, lovingly known as Pop-Pop, taught his daughters and his grandchildren the importance of family. Treasured grandfather of Jennifer Miller and her husband Dylan, Christopher Killian and his fiancée Cassandra, Michael Killian and his wife Renee, Matthew Killian and his great grandchildren, Kieran, Aidan, and Mallory Miller. He will be missed tremendously as he made a significant impact on everyone's lives.He left Italy as a young boy and arrived in NY through Ellis Island settling in Brooklyn until he was married in 1949. After his father died, he stepped in at age 11 as man of the family and helped his mother through the depression working a multitude of jobs including shoe maker, mechanic and serving in the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) in Idaho. A proud veteran, he enlisted in 1939 in the Army Air Corps and served as flight engineer during WWII. He worked at Slick Airways, owned service stations in Edgewater and Rochelle Park and finally retired as a mechanic from TWA in 1983. During his 37 years of retirement he traveled and spent much of his time with his family in NJ and NC.He became chauffer to his grandchildren in his limo. He was founding member of the TWA Garden State Senior's Club, Lifetime member of American Legion Post 170 and most recently the Grand Marshall of the 2019 Rochelle Park Memorial Day Parade.Family will receive friends on Friday September 18, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. A 10:00 am celebration of life will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. John the Baptist RC Church 69 Valley Street Hillsdale. Entombment at the Garden of Memories, Township of Washington, NJ.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Napoleon's memory may be made to American Legion Post 170 Scholarship Fund, 33 West Passaic St. Rochelle Park, NJ 07662.To leave an online condolence or for further information visit :