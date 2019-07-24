|
Natale Minervini
Mahwah - Natale Minervini, 92 of Mahwah, formerly a longtime resident of Little Ferry, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Rosa Minervini (Cusanno) with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage on June 2, 2019.
He was born in Molfetta, Italy and immigrated to the United States in 1948 living in Hoboken until he moved to Little Ferry in 1965. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1955. He was a member of the social club, the Inner Circle Association, with other immigrants from Molfetta, Italy keeping the connection and culture of his hometown. He started his career as a machine operator and later became an owner of his own business in Hoboken as a manufacturer of women's apparel. He was a professional soccer player in Italy, coached men's soccer when he immigrated to the U.S., and remained an avid soccer fan following the Juventus team. Natale was always happy to socialize with friends and family and had a genuine joy for life.
In addition to his loving wife, Natale leaves his children: Nick Minervini and his wife Lisa of Wayne, NJ; Anthony Minervini and his wife Jannine of Paramus, NJ; and Francine Minervini of Ramsey, NJ. Natale also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Gabrielle Kaufhold and her husband Joey, Nicholas and Matthew Minervini; his granddaughters Julianne and Danielle Minervini; and his granddaughters Ava and Elizabeth De Meo.
The Minervini family will receive family and friends on Thursday, July 25th, 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral Mass will be held Friday 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's RC Church, 200 Wyckoff Avenue, Ramsey. Entombment in Garden of Memories in Washington Twp.