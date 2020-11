Or Copy this URL to Share

Natalie Levinson



Elmwood Park - Natalie Levinson, age 99, of Elmwood Park, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Isadore Daniel. Devoted mother of Benjamin and his wife Angie.



Cherished grandmother of Amanda Levinson and her fiancé Patrick Maurer, and Rachel Landgraf and her husband Benjamin. Loving great grandmother of William and Ella Landgraf. Dear sister-in-law of Susan Licker.



Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Congregation B'nai Israel Cemetery, Midland Ave., Saddle Brook, NJ. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.









