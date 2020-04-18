|
|
Natalina Panuccio
Jackson - Natalina Panuccio (nee Caruso) 99, of Jackson formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born in Sinapoli, Italy to the late Francisco and Giacomo Caruso and came to the United States in 1947. Natalina was a seamstress. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Panuccio. Devoted mother of Fortunata F. Bailey and her husband James and the late Anthony and Jacqueline Panuccio. Dear sister of Joseph Caruso and his wife Rosa and the late Marie Antonia Scudella, Rosa Condina, Grazia Cutri and Domenica DiGirolamo. Loving grandmother of James A. Bailey and his wife Marta and Kristina Toth and her husband Jonathan. Cherished great grandmother of Owen, Sofia, Cole, Jacqueline and Logan. Services and entombment at Madonna Mausolem, Fort Lee will be private. A Memorial Mass will be offered at Corpus Christi R.C. Church at a later date. Memorial contributions to the or to would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com