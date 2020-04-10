Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Nazareno "Nick" Salvaterra


1932 - 2020
Nazareno "Nick" Salvaterra Obituary
Nazareno "Nick" Salvaterra

Wayne - Nazareno "Nick" Salvaterra, 87, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Mr. Salvaterra left Pennsylvania for Paterson, NJ. He was a longtime Clifton resident before moving to Wayne for 16 years.

Mr. Salvaterra was the owner of N. Salvaterra Construction Co., Inc., a masonry and concrete contracting company. He was a member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craft Worker Local #4. Mr. Salvaterra was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.

As a faithful man, Mr. Salvaterra has worshipped at Chapel on the Hill in Cedar Grove, Calvary Temple in Wayne and The Valley Chapel in Clifton.

An avid golfer, solver of crossword puzzles, and runner, Mr. Salvaterra completed more than 10 marathons.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Genevieve S. (nee Marzano) in 1999; one son, Victor C. Salvaterra; one brother, Daniel Salvaterra; and one sister, Marie Salvaterra.

Survivors include: three sons, Mark A. Salvaterra (Joan), Eric J. Salvaterra (Lori Anne) and Daniel J. Salvaterra (Christina); one brother, Anthony Cornelius Salvaterra; two sisters, Diamond Hendrickson and Elizabeth Jones; and four grandchildren, Sterling, Bart, Olivia and Niklas Salvaterra.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Alzheimer's New Jersey, Attn: Development Dept., 425 Eagle Rock Ave., #203, Roseland, NJ 07068. Arrangements by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013. Visit www.bizubquinlan.com for online condolences.
