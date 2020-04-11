Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Neil Anthony Armentano


1927 - 2020
Neil Anthony Armentano Obituary
Neil Anthony Armentano

Washington - Neil Anthony Armentano, of the Township of Washington, NJ passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020 at the ripe old age of 92. He was born on July 26, 1927 in Hazelton, PA, a coal mining town to Joseph and Mary Armentano, the ninth of ten children. His family left Pennsylvania at the height of the Great Depression and settled in Mount Vernon, NY. Neil was predeceased by all but one of his siblings, Betty Luma who is 101 years old and resides in Mission Viejo, CA.

Neil lived a full life and nothing filled his heart more than his family. Neil is survived by his devoted wife, Sera and three children: Maria Louise Calamari and husband Peter of the Township of Washington, Joseph Neil Armentano and wife Francine of Dumont, and Joseph's twin sister, Jeanette Francis Armentano of Portland, Oregon. In addition, Neil is survived by his beloved grandchildren, Michele Maria Calamari Van Kalsbeck of Lincoln Park, NJ (husband Kyle Van Kalsbeck); Christopher Joseph Armentano of Dumont; and Coleen Ann Calamari of New York City.

Services were private with his family. A memorial service for family and friends will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Nutley Family Service Bureau, a non-profit food pantry, community mental health and social service agency in Nutley, NJ. (https://www.nutleyfamily.org/donate/) or (https://www.dementiasociety.org) or The Reevaluation Foundation in Seattle, Washington, USA (https://www.rc.org/publication/foundation/contents)
