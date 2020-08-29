1/1
Neil F. Greer
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Neil F. Greer

Manahawkin - Greer, Neil F., age 83, of Manahawkin, formerly of Edgewater, on August 28, 2020. He was born in Teaneck, NJ and before Retiring he was an Edgewater Firefighter for 31 years. A member of the Sussex Elks Lodge. Beloved husband of Hazel nee; Damm. Devoted father of John Greer and his wife Lisa, Timothy Greer and his wife Christine and Theresa Wilken. Loving brother of Patricia and Russell Kamp and the late James Greer and his wife Louise. Cherished grandfather of Shaun, Ashley, Shannon, Ryan, Jill and Thomas. Loving great grandfather of Bailey, Kasen and Maria. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive their friends on Tuesday from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in Holy Rosary R.C Church, Edgewater, at 10:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2020.
