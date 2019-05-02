|
|
Neil J. Colella
Totowa - Neil J. Colella, 80, of Totowa, passed away on April 30, 2019. Neil was born in Paterson on April 11, 1939 to the late Anelo and Anna Colella. Neil retired as a mail handler for the USPS in Paterson. He was a devoted volunteer for the Totowa Fire Department for over 40 years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Post #6574 in Totowa and of the Totowa Happy Seniors. He was the adored husband of Judith (Chirichella) Colella; the cherished father of Michele Colella and Neil Colella, Jr.; the beloved grandfather of Jack Caltabiano, Jr. and great grandfather of Jace Caltabiano. He was also loved by Michelle Joustra and her daugther Remmi. Neil was predeceased by 4 brothers and 5 sisters and was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, May 2 from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Friday at 9:30am at St. James of the Marches Church, 410 Totowa Rd., Totowa. Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. Memorial donations may be sent to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the . More at www.santangelofuneral.com