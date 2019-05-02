Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. James of the Marches Church
410 Totowa Rd
Totowa, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Colella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil J. Colella

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Neil J. Colella Obituary
Neil J. Colella

Totowa - Neil J. Colella, 80, of Totowa, passed away on April 30, 2019. Neil was born in Paterson on April 11, 1939 to the late Anelo and Anna Colella. Neil retired as a mail handler for the USPS in Paterson. He was a devoted volunteer for the Totowa Fire Department for over 40 years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Post #6574 in Totowa and of the Totowa Happy Seniors. He was the adored husband of Judith (Chirichella) Colella; the cherished father of Michele Colella and Neil Colella, Jr.; the beloved grandfather of Jack Caltabiano, Jr. and great grandfather of Jace Caltabiano. He was also loved by Michelle Joustra and her daugther Remmi. Neil was predeceased by 4 brothers and 5 sisters and was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, May 2 from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Friday at 9:30am at St. James of the Marches Church, 410 Totowa Rd., Totowa. Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. Memorial donations may be sent to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the . More at www.santangelofuneral.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now