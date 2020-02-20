|
Neil Schouten
Ringwood - Schouten, Neil age 70 of Ringwood, N.J. on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He lived in North Haledon before moving to Ringwood forty three years ago. A member of the Brotherhood of Sheet Metal Workers Local 25. Beloved husband of Frances (Simmons) Schouten of Ringwood, loving father of Stephanie Gulley and her husband Michael of Monroe, N.Y., Michael Schouten and his wife Christine of Ringwood, Elena Bisig and her husband Scott of Tuxedo Park, N.Y. and Johanna Campbell and her husband Jonathan of Columbia, N.J. Son of Charlotte Schouten of North Haledon, N.J., and dear brother of Dr. Ron Schouten and wife Kimberly, Annapolis, MD. Grandfather of nine. All services were held privately. Donations in his name can be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Center. Funeral arrangement by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.