Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Schouten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Schouten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neil Schouten Obituary
Neil Schouten

Ringwood - Schouten, Neil age 70 of Ringwood, N.J. on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He lived in North Haledon before moving to Ringwood forty three years ago. A member of the Brotherhood of Sheet Metal Workers Local 25. Beloved husband of Frances (Simmons) Schouten of Ringwood, loving father of Stephanie Gulley and her husband Michael of Monroe, N.Y., Michael Schouten and his wife Christine of Ringwood, Elena Bisig and her husband Scott of Tuxedo Park, N.Y. and Johanna Campbell and her husband Jonathan of Columbia, N.J. Son of Charlotte Schouten of North Haledon, N.J., and dear brother of Dr. Ron Schouten and wife Kimberly, Annapolis, MD. Grandfather of nine. All services were held privately. Donations in his name can be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Center. Funeral arrangement by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -