|
|
Neil Tomczyk
Pequannock - Neil Tomczyk, 67, passed away Saturday evening, April 11th from complications of fronto temporal dementia. He was a resident of Pequannock, NJ living there since childhood and was a former volunteer Pequannock Firefighter. Neil worked as a truck driver for ABF Freight and was a Teamsters Local 560 member. He was the only child of Edwin Tomczyk and Dorothy (Nikovits) McNeill. Neil enjoyed piloting his airplane and elk hunting in Wyoming. No services will be held in NJ. He will be buried in upstate NY alongside his father. Arrangements by Keri Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com