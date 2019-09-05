|
|
Neita L. Krattiger
Little Falls - Neita L. (nee Campbell) Krattiger, 86, died Wednesday, Sept, 4, 2019.
Born in Binghamton, New York, Mrs. Krattiger came to New Jersey in 1940 settling in Ramsey, NJ, residing on Little Falls since 1965. She had been employed as an Office Manager at Custom Index Co. of Totowa.
Mrs. Krattiger was a member of the Little Falls United Methodist Church, Little Falls.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Krattiger, in 2004 and by her sister in law, Lillian Emma.
Survivors include: her four children, Debra E. Krattiger of Little Falls, Robert T. Krattiger of Chesterfield, Va., David C. Krattiger and his wife, Pamela of West Milford, NJ and Kenneth J. Krattiger of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; her eleven grandchildren, Rebecca L. Higgins (Adam), Jarid, David, Justin, Matthew (Loren), Candace Spaulding (Ted), Kris, Amanda, Angel, Kenneth and Hunter; and her nine great grandchildren, Abby and Caroline Higgins, Carter Spaulding, Noah Krattiger, Jane Willow, Dexter, Violet, Liam and Abel; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation on Friday from 4-8 pm at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. Funeral will be 11:00 am Saturday at Little Falls United Methodist Church, 139 Main St., Little Falls. Private Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Smile Train PO Box 96231
Washington, D.C. 20090-6231 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.