Nelda F. Burke
Franklin Lakes - Burke, Nelda F., age 92, of Franklin Lakes, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 7, 2019 due to a long illness. Born in Paterson to the late Anthony and Lillian Federici, Mrs. Burke had been a long time resident of Paterson and graduated from East Side High School. She was the niece of the Paterson sculptor Gaetano Federici. On August 26, 1950, Mrs. Burke married the late John J. Burke (1997) also of Paterson. In 1945, Mrs. Burke began working for the First National Bank and Trust Co. of Passaic county. She continued to work at the bank throughout its transitions for 40 years, retiring in 1985. In their spare time, Mrs. Burke and her husband spent summers at their cottage known as "After Math" on Cape Cod in Eastham, MA. The cottage was named after Mr. Burke's former teaching position. It was there, that Mrs. Burke was a member of the Eastham Painters Guild of Cape Cod. She was also a former member of the West Essex Art Association. A passionate artist, Mrs. Burke had won several awards for her watercolor and oil paintings. Mrs. Burke was a long time parishioner of St. Gerard Majella R.C. Church in Paterson, where she was an active choir member, lector, rectory assistant, and Sunday School teacher. In her retirement, Mrs. Burke enjoyed volunteering and assisting at the Montclair Adult School. Nelda F. Buke was the beloved cousin of Patricia Federici of Riverdale, Brian Federici of Riverside, CA, Karen Kelley of Fair Lawn, Erica Karakis of Scotch Plains, Eugene Kelley of Wayne. Loving God Mother of Edward Ballanco of Williamsburg, VA and Pete Colianni of McLean, VA. Funeral will be departing at 9:30am on Tuesday, October 12, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne for a 10:00am funeral mass at St. Gerard Majella R.C. Church, Paterson. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932. (www.browningforshay.com)