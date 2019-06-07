|
Nellie June Hoogmoed
Ringwood - Nellie June Hoogmoed (Van Oudenaren), 86, of Ringwood on June 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Henry Hoogmoed. Born in Paterson, NJ to the late Peter and Nellie Van Oudenaren and a resident of Ringwood, NJ for 53 years. Nellie was a loving wife and beloved mother. Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, David (Joanne), a daughter, Lauren (Jeff) Donati , five grandchildren, Melissa, Eric, Brent, Carly and Paige, three great grandchildren, Dylan, Cole and Ashton. Predeceased by a daughter, Donna Jean Hendricks in 1987. Friends may call at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480 on Sunday, June 9 from 3 - 7 PM. Funeral service Monday, June 10 at 10:30. Interment to follow in Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Greater NJ Chapter, 400 Morris Ave., Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834.