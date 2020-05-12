Nellie V. Hone
North Bergen - Hone, Nellie V. (nee McGinty) of North Bergen, NJ formerly of Donegal, Ireland, West New York, New Jersey and Fort Myers, Fla, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She will be forever loved and missed.
Wife of the late James A Hone. Devoted Mother of James and his wife Janelle, Mary and her husband Damian, Helen and her husband George, Kathleen and her husband George, Daniel and his wife Evelyn, Margaret and her husband Scott, John and his wife Patty, Charles and Susan. Loving Grandmother of Luke, Kimberly, Erin, Victoria, Hannah, Colin, Christina, Ryan, Griffin and John Patrick. Great Grandmother of Abigail and Beatrice.
Given the challenging times we are dealing with, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate) or to the charity dearest to you. For further information and to view Nellie's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
Published in The Record/Herald News on May 12, 2020.