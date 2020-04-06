|
Nelson H. Romary
Stuart, FL - Nelson Harmon Romary, age 88, died on Saturday, April 4th, in Stuart, Florida. Nelson was born on May 10, 1931 in Paterson, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Nancy and her two children and three grandchildren, his son Ronald N Romary and daughter-in-law Sharon Wissing Romary of Butler, and his two grandchildren, Matthew Romary of Orange County, New York and Suzanne Romary of Boston.
Nelson was a veteran of the US Army Signal Corps, serving in Germany during the Korean War. He ran a home heating oil business in Paterson for over 40 years that was a three-generation family concern that began in 1910. As a lifelong proud Patersonian, he was a member of the Jaycees and the Hamilton Club. He resided for many years in Fair Lawn, Wyckoff and Franklin Lakes. Upon retirement, Nelson enjoyed the shore life on Long Beach Island and ultimately in the Stuart area. In Florida, he was an active member of the Stuart Corinthian Yacht Club and the Stuart Coffee Club. Nelson and Nancy enjoyed travelling annually to Bermuda and many other destinations. Always a true "car-guy", in his younger years, he was an avid collector of classic and antique cars.
Nelson will be remembered for his devotion to family and many close friends. He had a sense of humor that ranged from the ironic and prankish, to the sarcastic and silly. He often said in jest when someone had a cold or sniffles, "It's not the cough that carries you off, it's the coffin they carry you off in."
Funeral arrangements by Aycock Funeral Home in Stuart are private, with a memorial tribute to be planned for a later date.