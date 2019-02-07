Services
Bernheim Apter Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel
68 Old Short Hills Road
Livingston, NJ 07039
(973) 422-0600
For more information about
Nettie Feldman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Nettie Feldman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nettie Feldman


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nettie Feldman Obituary
Nettie Feldman

Short Hills - Nettie Feldman was a singer; a passionate supporter of Jewish, artistic, and progressive political causes; a fundraiser for Israel Bonds; a longtime member of Congregation B'nai Israel and of the Green Brook Country Club; and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Born Nettie Weinstock in Philadelphia in 1924, she passed away peacefully early in the morning on January 25 at her home in Short Hills, New Jersey. She is survived by her husband of nearly 74 years, Allied Beverage Group Vice Chairman Myron Feldman, of Short Hills; her son Ben Feldman and daughter-in-law Susie Ellis Feldman of Athol, MA; her daughter Allison Feldman LeVine and son-in-law Peter LeVine of Longmont, CO; grandchildren Joshua Feldman, Tabitha Feldman (Eric) DeHays, Max (Lynne) Feldman, and Rebecca LeVine; and great-grandchildren Aidan DeHays, Kenyon DeHays, Samuel Feldman, and Elliott Feldman. Her extraordinary wit, warmth, intelligence, and generosity were respected by all lucky enough to know her. She will be dearly missed.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernheim Apter Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel
Download Now