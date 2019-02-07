|
|
Nettie Feldman
Short Hills - Nettie Feldman was a singer; a passionate supporter of Jewish, artistic, and progressive political causes; a fundraiser for Israel Bonds; a longtime member of Congregation B'nai Israel and of the Green Brook Country Club; and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Born Nettie Weinstock in Philadelphia in 1924, she passed away peacefully early in the morning on January 25 at her home in Short Hills, New Jersey. She is survived by her husband of nearly 74 years, Allied Beverage Group Vice Chairman Myron Feldman, of Short Hills; her son Ben Feldman and daughter-in-law Susie Ellis Feldman of Athol, MA; her daughter Allison Feldman LeVine and son-in-law Peter LeVine of Longmont, CO; grandchildren Joshua Feldman, Tabitha Feldman (Eric) DeHays, Max (Lynne) Feldman, and Rebecca LeVine; and great-grandchildren Aidan DeHays, Kenyon DeHays, Samuel Feldman, and Elliott Feldman. Her extraordinary wit, warmth, intelligence, and generosity were respected by all lucky enough to know her. She will be dearly missed.