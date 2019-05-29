|
Nevdon Hanessian
Paramus - Hanessian, Nevdon, 88, of Paramus, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Before retiring, Nevdon was self employed as a Cabinet Maker and General Contactor. He was a member of the Armenian Presbyterian Church of Paramus.
Cherished husband of Arpine Hanessian (nee Nalbandian). Beloved father of Herag Hanessian and his wife Agapy, Maral Burke and her husband Bob and Vahak Hanessian and his wife Yana. Devoted grandfather of Lukas, Adrian, Vahak, Jr and Avedis. Dear brother of Zaven, Araxy, Berge and Hilda.
Family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Armenia Presbyterian Church, 140 Forest Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 10 am on Saturday at the Armenian Presbyterian Church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are accepted or memorial contributions in Nevdon's memory may be made to Armenian Presbyterian Church, 140 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ, 07652.
