Nicholas A. Corbiscello
1919 - 2020
Nicholas A. Corbiscello

Fort Lee - Corbiscello, Nicholas, A., age 100, of Fort Lee, passed on Monday July 6, 2020.Former Mayor of Fort Lee. Born in Fairview, Nick, the eldest son of 6 children learned early in his life that education, hard work and perseverance would be his priority. He survived the Great Depression and served with distinction during World War II. Upon his return he founded and co-owned Corbiscello Bros, Inc. He began his political career as a Fort Lee Councilman in 1976 and in 1979 Nick was elected Mayor of Fort Lee serving for 12 years or 3 consecutive terms (1980-1992). He was known as "the people's mayor" and to this day addressed as "Mr. Mayor". A member of the Greatest Generation a Bergen County boy through and through. He is survived by his loving wife Anna Corbiscello(nee: Ronchi). Adored father to Maria Corbiscello. Predeceased by his cherished son Anthony "Tony" Corbiscello.

The family will receive their friends on Monday July 13th from 4-8pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Tuesday at 10 AM for the celebration of his mass in Madonna R.C. Church. All are asked to assemble in the Church of the Madonna at 10:45. For further information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com.




Published in Gold Coast Life from Jul. 8 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian
JUL
14
Funeral
10:00 AM
Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian
JUL
14
Memorial Mass
10:45 AM
Madonna R.C. Church.
Funeral services provided by
Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
