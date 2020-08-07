Nicholas C. Duva
Lodi - Nicholas C. Duva, 82, of Lodi, passed away August 6, 2020. Born in Hasbrouck Heights, he was a lifelong resident of Lodi. Before retiring he was owner/operator of D & N Aluminum Siding for over 40 years and worked as a custodian for the Lodi Board of Education for 10 years. He was past member of the Lodi Lions and a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church. Predeceased by his parents Dominick "Mingo" and Josephine (nee Abbate) Duva. Beloved husband of Millie (nee Saulino). Devoted father of Jojo Duva and companion Mike Furst of Lodi and Patty Furst and husband Ed of N. Haledon. Cherished grandfather of Shane and Connor. Loving brother of Marie Samperi and her late husband Joseph. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Sunday 4:00-7:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com