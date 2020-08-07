1/
Nicholas C. Duva
Nicholas C. Duva

Lodi - Nicholas C. Duva, 82, of Lodi, passed away August 6, 2020. Born in Hasbrouck Heights, he was a lifelong resident of Lodi. Before retiring he was owner/operator of D & N Aluminum Siding for over 40 years and worked as a custodian for the Lodi Board of Education for 10 years. He was past member of the Lodi Lions and a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church. Predeceased by his parents Dominick "Mingo" and Josephine (nee Abbate) Duva. Beloved husband of Millie (nee Saulino). Devoted father of Jojo Duva and companion Mike Furst of Lodi and Patty Furst and husband Ed of N. Haledon. Cherished grandfather of Shane and Connor. Loving brother of Marie Samperi and her late husband Joseph. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Sunday 4:00-7:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
AUG
10
Funeral
09:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
