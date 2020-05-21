Nicholas C. Stefano



Nicholas C. Stefano, born Paterson, NJ to Josephine and Nicola Stifano. To know him was to love him. Charismatic and kind, the world changed for the better the day he was born and lost someone special the day he left us (5/18/2020). He was a sports and horse-racing enthusiast and could expertly whistle along with birds. He loved jokes, Andrea Bocelli, black licorice, raviolis and a well-made drink. People were drawn to his youthful spirit that never diminished and his love of life. He enjoyed playing cards, soaking in the sun and spending time with family. If you were to hear one of his stories, you would walk away smiling. Impressively, he could play music by ear and as a young man, his athletic ability gave him the opportunity to travel the country playing baseball in the minors for the Cardinals, Phillies and Twins. He even made it to "Hollywood" as an extra in an Esther Williams movie. He is survived by the love of his life, Janet. Left to carry on his beautiful spirit are sons Nicholas and Randy and daughter Nicole Malino (née Stefano). Also well loved were his, daughters-in-law, Carol & Catherine Stefano, son-in-law Alex Malino, grandchildren, Stephanie, AnnMarie and Natalie Stefano and Julia & Brooke Malino, and two great grandchildren, many beloved nieces and nephews and his best friend, Charlie. He was predeceased by his brother, Victor and sisters, "Tootsie" and Marie. With his charming personality, he made an indelible impression on many. "Maverick", "Hogan", "Mr. S", "Big Guy" as known to some, will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of Nick's life will be held at a future date due to the current pandemic.









