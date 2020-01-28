|
Nicholas C. Teresi
Haworth - passed away January 28, 2020. An Army veteran of Vietnam, he retired in 2014 from Lexus of Englewood, where he was parts manager for over 20 years. Beloved husband of Nancy. Devoted father of Judith Heilferty and husband David, Jeff and Doug Phillips, Danielle, Robert and Karl Schubert. Dear brother of Anthony Teresi and wife Jean, Marie Hazen and husband Drew, the late Mario Teresi and Ann Optof. Loving grandfather of Felicity Heilferty. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The funeral will leave Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, Monday morning at 9 for the funeral Mass at Sacred Heart RC Church, Haworth at 10. Interment Hackensack Cemetery. Visiting Saturday and Sunday, 2-5pm.