Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Lyndhurst - Nicholas Corrado, 85, of Lyndhurst since 1988 and formerly of Jersey City, passed away at home on April 10, 2019. Mr. Corrado served in the U.S. Navy. For 35 years he was a longshoreman working for the International Longshoreman Assoc. at Global in Jersey City, retiring at the age of 62. Nick enjoyed going to the racetrack and going out for dinner to his favorite restaurants. His family was very important to him, even his little dog Randy. Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie (Alfano) Corrado. Loving father of Nicholas Corrado, Jr. and his wife Patricia, David Corrado and his wife Helen and Diane DiGeronimo and her husband Robert. Cherished grandfather of Melissa, Trevor, Matthew, Ashley, Brianna, Lauren, Andrew and Leah. Dear brother of the late James Corrado and John Corrado. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA.
