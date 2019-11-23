|
|
Nicholas Donato
Washington Township - On November 22, Nicholas Donato, 69, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on March 5, 1950 to Samuel and Theresa Donato, Nick, and his sister Michele, grew up in Jersey City before moving to Ridgefield Park. He fell in love 50 years ago and shared 46 beautiful years of marriage with the love of his life, Diane. They raised their family in Washington Township for the past 36 years. His proudest accomplishment was seeing his children follow his example, find love and start their own families. Lisa married Chuck and they have 2 children; Noelle and Dominic. Nicholas Jr., married Cristina and they also have 2 children; Simona and Nicholas.
Nick cherished the time spent with his family at their summer home in Seaside Park for over 55 years. He loved boating, the beach, laughing and reminiscing by the fire pit, but most importantly buying ice cream for his 4 grandchildren. His family will continue this tradition for generations to come.
Nick provided for his family as an accomplished financial advisor since 1973. He found the greatest satisfaction from helping others meet their financial goals; he treated clients like family and many are lifelong friends. His passion, trustworthiness, and honesty were the pillars upon which he built a successful family business, The Donato Financial Group, with his son and protégé. The business will continue to prosper under the leadership of Nicholas Donato, Jr.
The bond of family was paramount to Nick. He took great joy in traveling to Italy with this family, making others smile and sharing the benefits of his hard work. He was a man of strong faith, dedicated to his community and charitable organizations.
The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Monday, November 25 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Nick's life and faith will be held at Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ on Tuesday, November 26 at 10:30AM.
In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to make a donation in his name to one of his favorite charities such as , The Arc of Bergen & Passaic Counties Inc., Valley Hospice or the . Becker-funeralhome.com