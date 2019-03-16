Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Nicholas Kondas
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Westwood Cemetery
Westwood, NJ
Westwood - Kondas, Nicholas F., of Westwood, NJ passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his loving wife Elfie; son Walter Kondas and his wife Corey and daughter Nicolette Bie and her husband Chris as well as his grandchildren Joni and Sean of Newtown, CT and Kai of Ormond Beach, FL. Nicholas was born in Eger, Hungary and received his university degree in finance at the University of Economics in Budapest, Hungary. He escaped communism and immigrated to the USA with his wife Elfie in 1956, moving to Hackensack, NJ. Later he lived in River Vale, NJ and Westwood, NJ with his wife and children. Nicholas retired in 2001 as Senior Vice President of Farrell Lines in New York City, an ocean shipping company. He frequently traveled to the Far East and Europe for business, but never forgot his roots and traveled back to Hungary regularly with his family. Nicholas will be remembered as a loving family man who loved the USA, his Westwood, NJ home, and as a world traveler both in business and pleasure. The family will lay Nicholas into final rest on Thursday, March 21st at 11AM at Westwood Cemetery in Westwood, NJ. Becker-Funeralhome.com
