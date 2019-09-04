|
Nicholas F. Patrisso
Garfield - Nicholas F. Patrisso, of Clifton entered eternal life on Aug 31st, he was 98. Nicholas was born in Garfield, on Aug 29th, 1921 to Nicholas Sr. and Clara (Marc) Patrisso. He was raised in Garfield and was proud that he was one of the founding members of the Holy Name Cadets in 1934. Nick had joined the US Naval Coast Guard and served during WWII. After the war he married Phyllis Magdziak; they were married over forty years at the time of her passing in 1986. In 1997 Nick was remarried to Mary Brunetti; she passed in 2006. For over 50 years Nick had worked alongside his partner and brother Frank Patrisso, at the Ackerman Photography Studios in Clifton, prior to retiring in early 2000. Nick had been a lifelong parishioner at Holy Name Church in Garfield and had also been a member of the American Legion Capt. Harry B Doremus Post 55 in Hackensack, The Knights of Columbus and the Professional Photographers Assn of NJ. Nick is survived by his loving stepchildren Clair Brunetti, Louis and Dawn Brunetti, Marylynn Pyfrom, Raymond and Monica Brunetti, Lorraine and Joe Abate, and his cherished 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by his dear brother Francis "Frank" Patrisso and his 15 loving nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; his supportive neighbors Don and Barbara Golabek and his devoted caregiver Carmen Sarmiento. He was predeceased by his stepdaughter Ann Brunetti and his brother Edward Patrisso. Visiting Thurs, Sept 5th, 4-7 pm, Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service, 80 Midland Ave, Wallington. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10am Fri, Sept 6th at Most Holy Name Church, 99 Marsellus Pl, Garfield. Nick will be laid to rest at St. Michael's Cemetery, S. Hackensack. www.WarnerAndWozniak.com