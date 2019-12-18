|
Nicholas F. Picciallo Jr.
Barnegat - Nicholas F. Picciallo Jr. of Barnegat, formerly of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the age of 79 years. Prior to retiring, Nick was an English Teacher at Hackensack High School where he was instrumental in reviving the theatrical program. Previously he had worked as an English teacher at St. Joseph's School in Montvale. He attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts of London and received his Master's Degree from William Paterson University in Wayne. Nick proudly served his country and was Honorably Discharged from the United States Air Force. Devoted son of the late Nicholas F. Picciallo Sr. and Tillie (nee Falato). Dear brother of Arthur Picciallo and his wife Sheila of Manahawkin, the late Angela Cannici and her husband Joseph of Viera, FL, and the late Frank Picciallo and his wife Judy of Hackensack. Loving uncle of many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Prayer service on Saturday, Deccember 21st, at 9:00 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union St., Hackensack with burial following at Hackensack Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3 - 7 PM. The family prefers, in lieu of flowers, that you honor his memory with a donation to , PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. To send condolences, directions or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com.