|
|
Nicholas G Manolis
Bergenfield - Nicholas G. Manolis of Bergenfield passed away on September 23, 2019. Devoted husband of Despina Manolis (nee Kalogianni). Loving father of Lia Knowles and her husband Michael and George Manolis and his wife Kelly. Dear brother of Georgios Manolis. Cherished grandfather of Nicole, Michael, Hudson and Ava and uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. He worked for Greek Merchant Marine from 1955 to 1962. In 1962 Nicholas started working for Ocean Machinery Corp. which would become MIKAB as a foreman until his retirement. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Thursday 4-8 PM. All will gather at St. John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Cathedral 353 E. Clinton Ave Tenafly on Friday at 9:45 am for the funeral service at 10 am. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com