|
|
Nicholas James Myers
River Edge - Nicholas James Myers, 18, of River Edge, NJ, died March 16, 2020 due to complications from a brain infection/stroke.
Nicholas was born in Livingston, NJ, and was raised in River Edge, NJ. Nicholas graduated from River Dell Regional High School, in June, 2019 and was a freshman at Loyola University, Maryland.
Nicholas was captain for the 2019 River Dell state championship swim team and a varsity lacrosse player. During summers, Nicholas was a lifeguard at the River Edge Swim Club and gave swim lessons to many of its youth members.
Nicholas was a wonderful, spirited young man with many friends, a contagious smile, a great sense of humor, and a knack for making those around him feel happier.
In light of the recent necessity for "social distancing" the family will be receiving friends and family for those wanting to pay their last respects, on Friday March 20th from 9 AM-11 AM at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge, with the Funeral Mass immediately following at 11 AM. Interment will be at Rosedale Cemetery, Montclair, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sharing Network (https://www.njsharingnetwork.org/) in Nicholas' memory.
Nicholas is survived by his parents, Paris and Richard Myers, his siblings; Rebecca, and her fiancé, Daniel Smith, Richard, and Christina and his faithful dog Sandy. Arrangements: Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, River Edge; www.beaugardmcknight.com