Nicholas John "Nick" Speranza
Hawthorne - Speranza, Nicholas John, "Nick", age 41, of Hawthorne, on Monday, September 14, 2020. Born in Ridgewood, Nick had been a lifelong resident of Hawthorne. A waiter for Puzzo's restaurant in Hawthorne, Nick had enjoyed riding his bicycle and taking walks through Goffle Brook Park. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, loved animals, listening to "freestyle" music and he loved to draw. Nick was the beloved son of Carmine and Susan Speranza of Hawthorne. Loving brother of Vinnie Speranza of Hawthorne. Grandson of Anne Speranza and her late husband Alfonso and Stephen Marushan and his late wife Anna. Nick is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 - 8:00pm on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Funeral service and cremation will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FOWA - Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 3701, Wayne, NJ 07470 or to the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07470. (www.browningforshay.com
