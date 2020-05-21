Nicholas Larsen
Nicholas Larsen

Clifton - Nicholas Steven Larsen 27 of Clifton died Monday May 18, 2020. Born in Arkhangelsk, Russia he was adopted by Steven and Lorraine Larsen as an infant and has lived in Clifton for most of his life. Nick was a delivery driver in the food service industry and attended St. John Lutheran Church in Passaic. He is survived by his parents Steven and Lorraine Larsen of Clifton, by a sister Maggie Larsen of Passaic, by his Aunt/Godmother Christine Mahoney of Brooklyn, NY and by cousins; Natalie DeLuca, Jeffrey, Matthew, and Robert Mahoney. Private funeral services are being held under the direction of the Allwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donation to Saint Peter's Haven, 380 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07011 would be appreciated. allwoodfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
