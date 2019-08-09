|
Nicholas M. Pallotta, Jr.
Otter Lake, NY - Pallotta, Nicholas M. Jr., 68, of Otter Lake, NY, former resident of Palisades Park, NJ, husband of Kathleen, passed away in Utica, NY, on August 7, 2019. Affectionately called Nick, he was a son of the late Nicholas M and Louise (Ascione) Pallotta. Nick graduated from high school and for 30 years he was a truck driver for the Town of Palisades Park, NJ. In addition to his wife, Nick is survived by one brother, Michael Pallotta, Constableville, NY; two nephews, Jason and Michael Pallotta; an aunt, Frances Parker, Dumont, NJ and by many cousins. He was predeceased by a nephew, Jamie and by a sister in law, Wendy Pallotta.
Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 12, 10AM. at St. Nicholas R.C. Church, Palisades Park, NJ, with visitation at Hunt Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisades Ave. Ft. Lee, NJ, on Sunday, 2-6 P.M. Interment is in Woodgate Cemetery, Woodgate, NY, on Tuesday, August 13, at 1PM.