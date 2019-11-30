|
Nicholas Maniaci
8/18/1926 - 11/30/1989
Dad,
Thirty years have passed since you went home to God, and yet it feels like yesterday that you were here with us. Thank you for watching over everyone.
Your grandchildren, Cara, Josh, Raymond, Bridgette, Stephanie, Sean, Marc, Marisa, Alexa, Nicholas, Julia, Matthew, Nicole, Rocco and Anna, are adults now and have so many of your traits. Your eight great-grandchildren have also inherited your passion for good food, your artistic ability, and most importantly, your kind and compassionate nature. You would be so proud that the business you began, Nicholas Markets Inc., is thriving
and growing.
We know that you are with Mom and Ray, whom we love and miss every single day. This Thanksgiving, we thank God for the gift of your love for all of us, and we ask you to continue to watch over us and guide us.
With love always,
Bet, Rosann, Steve, David, Nancy,
Paul, Donna and your
loving sister, Marguerite