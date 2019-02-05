|
Nicholas P. Franco
- - Nicholas P. Franco, 90 passed away February 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Nicholas was born in Bellville, NJ the son of the late Peter and Molly Franco. He loved his van travels, building anything that came to his mind, taking care of his beautiful home, sports and making motorized model airplanes. Nicholas had a lot of pride and support for the Butler Bulldogs sports teams. Nicholas is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Filomena his beloved children Phyllis, Mary, Susan, Michael and Bryan. His brother Victor and sisters Toni, Betty and Lynn, eighteen grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren. He also survived by many nieces, nephews and loyal friends. He was predeceased by his sons Nicholas Jr., John, and daughters Carol and Patricia. Viewing hours will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2-4 and 7-9 at Morrison Funeral Home 86 Bartholdi Avenue Butler. A funeral service will be offered at the funeral home at 8 pm. The final disposition will be held in private. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com