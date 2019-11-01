|
|
Nicholas Perricelli
Mahwah - Nicholas Perricelli, 77, passed away to be with his Lord on October 31, 2019. Nick was born in Paterson, NJ to the late Anthony & Rose Perricelli. Nick grew up in Totowa, where after graduating high school in 1960, he became an apprentice pipefitter for Pipefitters Local 274. He went on to be a proud member of Pipefitters Local 274 for over 50 years. He worked on numerous notable projects and was an instructor at the Union Hall for many years. Nick loved to travel to Mexico & Aruba and took many Caribbean cruises.
Nick is survived by his loving wife, Robyn. He leaves behind his children: Cheryl, Nicholas Jr, Michael and his wife Susan, Brian and his wife Amanda, Kelly and her husband David, and Kristy and her husband Ronald. He will be missed by all of his grandchildren who he adored.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home, with a burial to follow at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Nick's memory may be made to Rosary Hill Home, 600 Linda Ave, Hawthorne, NY 10532.