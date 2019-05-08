Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Church
Saddle River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Salvatorelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Salvatorelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicholas Salvatorelli Obituary
Nicholas Salvatorelli

Galloway - Nicholas Salvatorelli, 89, on May 4, 2019 of Galloway, NJ formerly of Ramsey. Beloved husband of Kathryn. Loving father of Cynthia, Joseph and John. Cherished grandfather of Glenn and Christie. Adored great-grandfather of Scarlett. Dear brother of the late Lucy, Mary and John. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 12 PM at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church in Saddle River. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now