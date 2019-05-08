|
Nicholas Salvatorelli
Galloway - Nicholas Salvatorelli, 89, on May 4, 2019 of Galloway, NJ formerly of Ramsey. Beloved husband of Kathryn. Loving father of Cynthia, Joseph and John. Cherished grandfather of Glenn and Christie. Adored great-grandfather of Scarlett. Dear brother of the late Lucy, Mary and John. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 12 PM at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church in Saddle River. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.