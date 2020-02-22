Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
467 Grandview Ave
Wyckoff, NJ
Nicholas Stathakis Obituary
Nicholas Stathakis

Wyckoff - Nicholas G. (Nick) Stathakis of Wyckoff passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born in Orange, NJ, Nick was raised in West Orange and was the son of Ida (Theoharis) and the late George N. Stathakis. He graduated from West Orange High School and received a B.S in Accounting from Seton Hall University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Rutgers School of Business. Nick held the position of Vice President and Controller of River Terminal Development in Kearny. He took no greater pleasure than coaching his children's various Wyckoff sports recreation teams, most recently, his son's basketball team. Beloved husband of 28 years to Christine Conrad and devoted father to Kathryn and Nicholas Stathakis, Jr., all of Wyckoff. Nick is also survived by his mother, Ida Stathakis of Livingston, and his sister, Betsy Campisi and her husband Jeffrey of Chester. He was predeceased by his father, George Stathakis. Dear son-in-law of Raymond and Eileen Conrad of Twp. of Washington. Cherished brother-in-law of Kelly and Gregory Fuchs and Eileen and Robert Stevenson. Loving uncle of Kyle (Brett) Pugliese, Christopher (Stephanie) Campisi, Suzanne (Michael) Coffey, Michael Fuchs, and Kiera Stevenson. The family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Tuesday, February 25 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff. A funeral service will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, February 26 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 467 Grandview Ave, Wyckoff. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Memorial contributions in Nick's memory may be made to the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center.
