Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
Entombment
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:45 AM
Garden of Memories
Washington, NJ
Nicholas T. La Gratta Obituary
Nicholas T. La Gratta

Westwood - Nicholas T. La Gratta, 84 of Westwood, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020. Father of Michael, his wife, Loretta, granddaughter, Jennifer and grand dogs, Max and Sparky.

Nicholas was a United States Air Force Korean War Veteran. He was a member of the Union City Fire Department for many years before he retired. After retiring as a firefighter, he served with the Paramus Auxiliary Police Department.

His family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 19th , from 5pm to 7pm at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford. Entombment will be on Friday, March 20th at 10:45am at the Garden of Memories in Township of Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place in Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory. www.boulevardfuneralhome.com
