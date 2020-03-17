|
|
Nicholas T. La Gratta
Westwood - Nicholas T. La Gratta, 84 of Westwood, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020. Father of Michael, his wife, Loretta, granddaughter, Jennifer and grand dogs, Max and Sparky.
Nicholas was a United States Air Force Korean War Veteran. He was a member of the Union City Fire Department for many years before he retired. After retiring as a firefighter, he served with the Paramus Auxiliary Police Department.
His family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 19th , from 5pm to 7pm at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford. Entombment will be on Friday, March 20th at 10:45am at the Garden of Memories in Township of Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place in Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory. www.boulevardfuneralhome.com