|
|
Nicholas T. Meyer
Garfield - MEYER, Nicholas T., age 93, a lifelong resident of Garfield, died on May 20, 2019. He was a WWII Army Veteran, a parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Garfield, and co-owned S.S. Generator in Passaic. He is predeceased by his wife, Mary (Casiello) in 2016, & a son, Thomas Meyer. Surviving are 2 daughters, Marian Mongelli & husband Iggy, & Rosemarie Frederick & husband Glenn DenBraber, daughter-in-law Rebecca Meyer, 5 grandchildren, Stephanie, Michael, Kevin, Brian, and Keith, and 4 great-grandchildren. Visiting Thursday 5- 8 pm. The funeral is Friday arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10:30 am with an 11:30 am Graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers the family will accept donations for . The Meyer family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com