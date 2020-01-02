|
|
Nicholas Vergis
Fairview - Nicholas Vergis of Fairview, N.J., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 31, 2019 at the age of 98.
Nicholas was born on September 4, 1921 in Logan, West Virginia and was a United States Airforce Veteran of WWII.
Before retiring he was Executive Chef for the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Beloved husband to Angeliki.
Devoted father to Athanasios Vergis and his wife Angela, Efthimios Vergis and his wife Kalliope and Vasos Vergis.
Adored grandfather to Niko Vergis, Theodosi Vergis, Sevasti Vergis, Angeliki Vergis and Ioulia Vergis.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at
10:30am thence to St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Clifton, N.J. where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:30am.
Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst, N.J. The family will receive their friends Sunday 4-9pm. In lieu of
flowers donations may be made to Ieros Naos, Panagias Plagias, Volada Karpathos.
www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com