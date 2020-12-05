1/
Nick Polizos
Nick Polizos

Clifton - Nick Polizos, 84, of Clifton, passed away on December 2, 2020. Born in Karpenisi, Greece, Nick came to the US in 1955, onboard the famous ocean liner SS Andrea Doria at the age of 17. He first settled in Norfolk, VA, and later Easton, PA, before moving to Clifton in the late 1970's. Nick was the Owner/Operator, and later Manager, of restaurants throughout his career, among them the original Allwood Diner on Bloomfield Avenue in Clifton.

Beloved husband of Vasiliki (Zaharopoulos). Devoted father of John Polizos of Clifton and Tom Polizos and his wife Jennifer. Cherished grandfather of Nasia and Nicholas. Dear brother of Tom Polizos and his wife Katherine of Sussex, Voula Stathopoulos and Eleni Polizos, both of Athens, Greece. Loving uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visiting Tuesday 9-10AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 818 Valley Road, Clifton, with funeral services beginning at 10AM. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Arrangements under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, Clifton. www.ShookFH.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
DEC
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
