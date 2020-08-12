Nickelous Anthony Hodges
Nickelous Anthony Hodges was born December 25, 1948 to Charles and Marjorie Hodges, the sixth of nine children in Bronx, New York. He departed this life on August 3, 2020 at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, New Jersey.
Nick spent his youth in Long Island City where he was educated in the public school system. He was later drafted and served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1974. He spent time at Fort Dix in New Jersey and was trained as a sharpshooter. He would go on to receive The National Defense Service Medal as well as the Good Conduct Medal. Nick then went on overseas to Ludwigsburg, Germany as a Medical Corpsman. He would always talk about the service men he took care of as a medic and the letters he received from their family members. After completing his service with the United States Army he returned home to New York where he held several jobs. In 1975, Nick met Beverley Lannaman who would eventually become his wife. He joined the New York City Transit Authority in 1980 where he started out as a Train Conductor. He remained with the Transit Authority in various positions until his retirement in 2012 as a Train Dispatch Superintendent. Nick was hard-working and deeply enjoyed his job. Nick continued his education at Bronx Community College and later attended Manhattan College where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in English Literature. Nick's favorite hobbies were spending hours working with his large collection of model trains, listening to his favorite music, writing poetry, and watching movies. He leaves behind his wife, Beverley. His children, Nickelous Jr, Neil, and Tasha. His siblings, Gladys Hunter, Charles Hodges, Julius Hodges, and Lawrence Hodges. His aunt, Ruth Vernon. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends. Nick was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters Helena Hodges, Maxine Hodges, Antoinette Derben, and Marjorie Zanders. He was loved and will be missed.